Larsen and Toubro bags two contracts worth nearly ₹770 crore for Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project

May 24, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The firm will be in-charge of manufacturing and installing vital overhead equipment and electrical, remote monitoring and controlling systems for portions of corridors 3 and 5

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded two contracts worth nearly ₹770 crore to Larsen and Toubro to manufacture and install vital overhead equipment and electrical, remote monitoring and controlling systems for operations in the phase II project.

The phase II project is being built at a cost of ₹61,843 crore over a length of around 116 km across the city with three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5) – and both elevated and underground work has taken off in full swing at various parts of the city. Meanwhile, CMRL has also been simultaneously awarding contracts and beginning work for supply of trains and signalling, telecom, electrical systems, among others for the project.

CMRL has awarded a contract for design, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning of receiving sub-station (RSS), auxiliary sub-station (ASS) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) for parts of corridors 3 and 5, worth ₹533.87 crore to Larsen and Toubro. “The overall design of the electrical system will be centred on supplying safe, dependable and stable electricity, as well as efficient performance, so as to provide uninterrupted service,” according to a press release.

This contract will involve providing a well-built and dependable power supply for a section of corridor 3 (Madhavaram Milk Colony to Sholinganallur) and a small stretch (Madhavaram Milk Colony to CMBT) of corridor 5, the release said. The second contract for design, manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning of overhead equipment for the phase II project, worth ₹239.41 crore, also went to Larsen and Toubro for the same sections.

