‘Largest area under kuruvai cultivation in 30 years’

This year’s coverage of 3.87 lakh acres of land during the short-term kuruvai cultivation season is the “largest” in 30 years, according to the State government.
This is about one lakh acres more than what was achieved last year. On the corresponding day (August 3) in 2019, the crop was raised on 2.803 lakh acres of land, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) and V. Dakshinamoorthy, Agriculture Director, said in a release on Monday. Similarly, 270 more revenue villages in the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Tiruchi had been brought under the Prime Minister’s crop insurance scheme this time.
The total area covered in the region under the insurance scheme was 1.68 lakh acres, about 1.03 lakh acres more than what was achieved last year.
About 6.5 lakh tonnes of rice was expected to be the output in the delta districts during the current kuruvai cultivation season, the release added.
