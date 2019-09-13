Lanson Group JMD Reeta found dead

Reeta Lankalingam, joint managing director, Lanson Group, was found dead at her residence in Nungambakkam on Thursday morning. She was 49 years old.

Her husband is M. Lankalingam, chairman and managing director of Lanson Group, a major car dealer.

The couple lived in a bungalow on Kothari Road.

On Thursday, S. Yesupadam, supervisor, came to the house at 9 a.m. and found there was no response from her. Her bedroom was locked from inside. He looked through the window and spotted her body.

Mr. Yesupadam informed the Nungambakkam police. The police personnel reached the spot and broke open the door.

Suicide suspected

They recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post mortem. Further investigation is on, said a press release from the office of the City Police Commissioner. The police said they believed it to be a case of suicide, possibly due to a marital dispute.

Reeta was an avid yoga and karate practitioner.

Those having suicidal tendencies can seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.