Lane composting project launched in Chennai

October 14, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST

Inspired by a community-based lane composting model established by residents of HSR Layout in Bengaluru, Residents of Kasturba Nagar Association (ROKA) set the ball rolling towards replicating it in their terrain back in Chennai. This effort has led ROKA to be associated with a larger project helmed by Okapi Research and Advisory and Chennai Resilience Centre (CRC).

“We Segregate”, as the project is called, was launched on October 11, 2023 in Kasturba Nagar with three lane composters being placed on three streets. N. Mahesan, chief engineer, Solid Waste Management, Greater Chennai Corporation inaugurated the initiative. The gathering on the occasion included Subashini Durai, councillor of Ward 173 and officials from GCC and Urbaser Summet.

“The funding for the six-month project comes from The Resilience Cities Network and The Circulate Initiative,” says Janani Venkiteshof ROKA.

A communication shared by Krishnamohan Ramachandranof CRC with The Hindu Downtown identifies We Segregate as a component of the Urban Ocean program, “a world-wide initiative to end plastic pollution”.

On the “We Segregate” project, the communication from CRC says: “The goal of the project is to promote source segregation among residents using lane composters and punch-the-plastic (PtP) hooks. Three lane composters are being introduced in Kasturba Naga and several apartments will be given (PtP) hooks to segregate and store their multi-layer plastic waste. The compost from the lane composters will be distributed among residents and feed into an urban farming program implemented by the Chennai Resilience Centre.” The communication adds that “the collected MLP will be sent for recycling through waste aggregators.”

Making Kasturba Nagara zero-waste neighbourhood and an example for replication in other neighbourhoods is the project’s long-term goal.

