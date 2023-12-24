Land that can house a sub-station is used as a dump at Velachery

December 24, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

A huge parcel of vacant land belonging to the Revenue Department, located along the Station Service Road at Velachery, is being used for dumping construction debris and garbage.

The land at Venus Colony in VGP Selva Nagar could be used for establishing an electricity sub-station, because the sub-station on Velachery Main Road has maxed out with the growing demand.

The land should be used for creating infrastructure. The residents have given several representations, in vain, to the State government and Tangedco for establishing a sub-station on the land.

S. Kumararaja,

Annai Indira Nagar,

Velachery.

Tangedco responds:

A senior official of Tangedco has said a proposal for allotting a portion of the land for setting up a sub-station has been sent to the government. Once the proposal is cleared, a new sub-station will be constructed.

Potholes filled

A few residents of Chromepet came together to repair the potholed MIT Service Road, an important service road. Motorists were facing severe hardships because of its poor condition. Despite many requests, the Department of Highways did not take any step to carry out repairs. Hence, young volunteers of the locality filled the potholes with construction debris.

V. Santhanam,

Chromepet.

