Land of deceased person sold off by impersonation, forgery

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch on Thursday arrested two persons who allegedly sold off a piece of land in Kundrathur belonging to a deceased person by impersonation and forged documents.

Police said Surendranath Babu, father of the complainant Dilip, bought a 8,138 sq ft plot in Kundrathur in 2004. He died in 2014.

One of the accused, Sathish, forged a power of attorney document. An impersonator was also engaged. The accused later sold off the land to Sivaroopan of Kundrathur, and the deed was registered in the buyer’s name.