Land meant for park turns into a dump

T.S. Krishna Nagar residents seek action

The residents of T.S. Krishna Nagar in Anna Nagar West Extension want the Greater Chennai Corporation to take steps to convert a vacant plot into a park. The residents have been demanding a park for several years.

There were a number of complaints that the vacant land, spread over 23,000 sq ft along the Ambattur Estate Road, was being misused as a dump yard. It had also become a haven for anti-social elements.

The residents, pointing out that a portion of the vacant land had been encroached upon as the Ambattur Municipality failed to retrieve the land, want the Open Space Reservation (OSR) to be protected so that the remaining portion of the land did not fall prey to encroachments.

S.K. Babu, president of the T.S. Krishna Nagar Welfare Association, pointed out that the residential layout formed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) had a portion of the layout earmarked for a park.

The TNHB made a gift deed of the vacant land designated as OSR for constructing a park to the then Ambattur Municipality (since merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation) in 2009. However, the land had turned into a dump.

The residents complained that several representations had been made to the Ambattur Municipality in the past and to the Greater Chennai Corporation but steps had not been taken to protect the land at least by constructing a compound wall.

Last month, some persons set fire to the garbage in the vacant land, causing severe pollution.

Under litigation

A senior official of the Ambattur zone said as the matter was pending in court, the civic body was unable to construct a compound wall. Very soon steps would be taken to construct a compound wall, he added.