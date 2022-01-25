‘Land-grabbers will face severe action’

Tambaram Commissioner M. Ravi says cases being pursued vigorously

Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, and Additional Director-General of Police M. Ravi said the organisedgangs behind landgrab would be dealt with severely as per law.

In an interview with The Hindu, Mr. Ravi said: "Landgrab cases are recorded in Tambaram, Selaiyur, Pallikaranai,Gudvanchery, Otteri and Thalambur (in Tambaram Police Commissionerate jurisdiction). Already (those) cases are under investigation and that will be pursued vigorously. The organised gangs behind such landgrab will be dealt with severely as per law."

From January 1, the office of Tambaram Police Commissionerate has been functioning from Sholinganallur withjurisdiction over two police districts of Tambaram and Pallikaranai with 20 police stations and over 4,000 police personnel.

Kannagi Nagar, Semmancheri, Thalambur, Kanathur, Kelambakkam, Perumbakkam, Chitlapakkam, Selaiyur,Pallikaranai, Tambaram, Chrompet, Pallavaram, Kundrathur, Peerkankaranai, Gudvanchery, Otteri, Maraimalai Nagar, Manimangalam, Somangalam and Sankar Nagar police stations that come under the Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

Mr. Ravi has been organisingspecial units and visitingpolice stations in his jurisdiction.

He says formation of a new commissionerate is a good step towards intensive policing and hitherto untouched areas will receive attention and the public will be able to get their grievances redressed quickly.

Asked about the challenges he faced, Mr. Ravi said: “Administrative and field challenges are aplenty which are to be addressed immediately. We have to start from the scratch and organise special units, consisting of executive and ministerial staff, allocation of duties and responsibilities, fixing right persons for right jobs, budget allocation, transfer of cases from other units. In the process of transition, we have to ensure continuity of policing for which we are getting all the support from the concerned.”

About new initiatives he has been contemplating, the Commissioner of Police said Tamil Nadu Police had taken many steps.

“If we follow up on those initiatives that would suffice. Therefore, in the course of our action, we will come up with new initiatives which are need based that will improve the delivery of police services and the public will be ultimate beneficiaries.”

Spelling out his strategy on crime control and prevention, Mr. Ravi said, "Crime-prone areas are being mapped. We are identifying the blackspots, classifying the anti-social and criminal elements. Special parties are being formed to catch the absconding criminals and they will be dealt with as per law to ensure conviction. Certainly conviction is the deterrence to prevent crimes. We are planning to rehabilitate youth from certain vulnerable areas by creating employment opportunities in industries so that they will not indulge in crimes. Drug menace will be eliminated and the rippling effect will not be allowed.

“For the traffic improvement, we are studying the traffic pattern and conducting traffic surveys and accordingly, in course of time, we will ease traffic snarls and improve the traffic flow on highways. All the residential apartment associations will be roped in for community policing,” said Mr. Ravi.

The Commissioner said, “The public are welcome to prefer complaints through phone for which we have given two numbers — one for traffic related issues and other for general issues including crime and law and order 8525007100 and 9585860100. We have social media accounts Twitter and Facebook and are planning to create a dynamic website to interact with the citizens.”