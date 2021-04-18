Land grab case moved against M.K. Alagiri

Judicial Magistrate discarded certain offences, it says

The Madurai anti-land grabbing special unit on Saturday challenged an order of the Judicial Magistrate I before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that discarded certain offences against former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri in a land-grabbing case.

Justice T. Krishnavalli ordered a notice and sought a response from Mr. Alagiri in the criminal revision petition filed by the police.

The police said the land was fraudulently obtained to construct an educational institution in Madurai. The police had filed the charge-sheet for offences under Sections 120 (B) (Criminal Conspiracy), 420 (Cheating), 423 (Fraudulent execution of deed of transfer) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police also filed charges under Sections 465 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (Fraudulently using as genuine any document that he knows to be forged) of the Indian Penal Code. The Judicial Magistrate had held that there was no material available to show a prima facie case for offences under Sections 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC and it could be seen that there were ingredients for offences under Section 120(B) read with Section 408 IPC etc. and hence dismissed the petition.

The Madurai police said the order of the Judicial Magistrate could be detrimental to the case.