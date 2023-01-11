ADVERTISEMENT

Land for burial ground behind temple irks Pammal residents

January 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nadh has reportedly asked the officials to drop the proposal and find an alternative site after residents submit a petition

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Sankar Nagar in Pammal have opposed the proposal to set up a burial ground near a temple in the locality. The residents have petitioned the Chengalpattu Collectorate and the Tambaram Corporation to drop the proposal. 

Coming under the Tambaram Corporation, the locality has severe space constraints which prompted the Revenue Department to allot vacant land adjacent to the foot of the abandoned quarry for construction of a police station, water pumping station and a temple. A few months ago, the residents were informed by the revenue officials of the proposal to set up a burial ground adjacent to the temple. 

A residents welfare activist said the residents were shocked and the members of the residents welfare association got a signature petition from the residents and presented it to the Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh with the plea that allowing a burial ground near temple hurt their religious sentiments. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A senior revenue official of the Chengalpattu Collectorate said the plan to set up the crematorium had been revoked with the Collector Rahul Nadh directing the officials to identify an alternative site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US