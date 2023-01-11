HamberMenu
Land for burial ground behind temple irks Pammal residents

Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nadh has reportedly asked the officials to drop the proposal and find an alternative site after residents submit a petition

January 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Sankar Nagar in Pammal have opposed the proposal to set up a burial ground near a temple in the locality. The residents have petitioned the Chengalpattu Collectorate and the Tambaram Corporation to drop the proposal. 

Coming under the Tambaram Corporation, the locality has severe space constraints which prompted the Revenue Department to allot vacant land adjacent to the foot of the abandoned quarry for construction of a police station, water pumping station and a temple. A few months ago, the residents were informed by the revenue officials of the proposal to set up a burial ground adjacent to the temple. 

A residents welfare activist said the residents were shocked and the members of the residents welfare association got a signature petition from the residents and presented it to the Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh with the plea that allowing a burial ground near temple hurt their religious sentiments. 

A senior revenue official of the Chengalpattu Collectorate said the plan to set up the crematorium had been revoked with the Collector Rahul Nadh directing the officials to identify an alternative site.

