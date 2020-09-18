Land allotted for Velachery Fire Station

The Fire and Rescue Services office-cum-station, functioning in a rented premises in Velachery since inception in 2014, will move into its own building as the government has allotted land.
The fire station has been operating with minimal facilities from a cement-roofed small building belonging to the Velachery Annai Indira Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association (VAINRWA). The building suffered from space constraints with the fire vehicle parked on the road because of lack of dedicated parking space.
S. Kumararaja, an office-bearer of the residents welfare association, said the allotment of land in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) layout located near Velachery lake had been long pending.
“When the then Velachery MLA M.K. Ashok had requested the members of VAINRWA to allot a space ‘temporarily’ until land in the TNHB layout was allotted, we immediately gave the space designated for Open Space Reservation (OSR). Since the area was fast developing, we were afraid that if there was no land, the station could be moved to some other locality,” he recalled.
A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services said that they had been provided with land for a fire station at the TNHB layout. “We will be sending a proposal to Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation to construct a building. It will house the fire station,” said the officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath