Land acquisition for bridge projects to be expedited in Chennai

With Chennai Corporation asking the Chennai Collectorate to expedite the land acquisition process for bridge projects in various zones, officials said this would speed up the works.

The bridge project in Vadaperumbakkam requires acquisition of 14 private lands covering an area of 13,218 sq.ft. for the ramp portion of the work. Administrative sanction for land acquisition has been obtained on September 12, 2023. The officer for land acquisition has been appointed by the Chennai Collector. The bridge construction has already started and 74% of the project work has been completed across Puzhal surplus water canal at Vadaperumbakkam in Division 17, Manali Zone.

The project is estimated at ₹22.4 crore and has been taken up under Chennai Mega City Development Mission in 2018-2019. “Bridge work will be completed in three months from the date of completion of land acquisition. We have to shift 900 mm diameter waterline for the project,” said an official.

The project for constructing a bridge at Valluvar Kottam junction in Nungambakkam will also be expedited. The estimate for the project has been revised from ₹176 crore to ₹195.19 crore due to changes in the Land Plan Schedule. At least 1.17 lakh sq. ft. of land, including 30,784 sq. ft. of private land, is required for the project.

The officer to carry out the land acquisition has been appointed by the Collector. An agency is expected to conduct Social Impact Assessment and prepare a Social Impact Management Plan. “We will call for tenders after completion of land acquisition near Valluvar Kottam,” said an official.

The acquisition of 47,318 sq. ft. of land is required for the construction of a high-level bridge across the Cooum at Chinna Nolambur connecting Poonamallee High Road and Union Road in Division 143 and 144, in Valasaravakkam Zone.

An area measuring 16,479 sq. ft. of land is required for the bridge at Sannathi First Cross Street. The construction of a road-overbridge (ROB) in lieu of the existing level crossing No. 2B at Manali Road in Division-41 in Tondiarpet Zone is undertaken.

The construction of bridge across Adambakkam Lake at Jeevan Nagar Second Street in Alandur Zone requires removal of encroachment along Medavakkam Main Road.

Reconstruction of the bridge across Otteri Nullah connecting Aspiran Garden II Street and Kilpauk Garden Road , flyover along South Usman Road and CIT Nagar First Main Road and a flyover over the existing subway at Ganesapuram near Vyasarpadi, Jeeva Railway Station in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar are all expected to be completed in September 2024, officials said.

