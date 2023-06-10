Land acquisition completed for Chennai Metro’s phase II project nearing completion

June 10, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

As the construction of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) phase II project gathers steam, the land acquisition is almost coming to an end now.

About 92% of the land needed for the project has been acquired by CMRL. The project requires about 115.6 hectares of land and the transport utility has taken possession of 106.3 hectares and the process is on to get the remaining land. Earlier, only 112.72 hectares of land was required but now additional land parcels are needed along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and it has gone up to 115.6 hectares of land, they pointed out.

“Initially, the stations in some parts along OMR were planned near the walkway. Then, we changed the designs so that walkways are not affected and pedestrians are not put to any inconvenience. But for this, we have to necessarily get more land parcels and the acquisition process is under way. We should be able to finish it soon,” an official said.

Over 115 hectares of land is essential for the phase II project since it covers 116 km of the city with 118 stations planned in such a way to ensure that most areas of the city have access to the mass rapid transit system.

The 118 stations will be built in three corridors for this project which include — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (45.4 km - corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (26.1 km - corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (44.6 km – corridor 5). The first stretch to get ready would be between Poonamallee and Porur, a part of corridor 4. Sources said a few pockets of crucial land needed for station construction along this stretch has already been acquired.