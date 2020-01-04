Lamp at key junction in Ambattur ‘hides’ traffic signal, say motorists

The newly-installed high mast lamp at the intersection of Chennai – Tiruvallur High Road and Third Main Road in Ambattur Industrial Estate has not brought on a glow on the faces of some motorists.

They point out that the high-mast lamp has been positioned in a manner that blocks the view of the traffic signal located on the carriageway towards Madhavaram via the Chennai Bypass elevated highway. To get a clear view of the traffic signal, motorists have to crane their necks and this may not be helping the cause of safety on the road.

A Corporation official says that due to the lack of sufficient road space the high-mast lamp was installed a few metres before the traffic signal. It was placed in such a way that it did not come in the way of motorists navigating the junction. But, this arrangement seems to have ended up preventing motorists from having a clear view of the traffic signal. Often, some motorists can be seen waiting even after the green light comes on.

Among the major intersections, Telephone Exchange junction is the first to get a high-mast lamp, which has five pairs of LED lights.

“The new high mast lamp should have been positioned correctly to ensure it did not affect motorists’ view of the traffic signal,” says R. Suriyakumar, a motorist from Nolambur. This is a busy junction, marked by the movement of residents from surrounding areas on their way to various other parts in the city.

Besides, goods-laden lorries pass through the junction on their way to the industrial units in Ambattur, Pattaravakkam, Korattur, Mannurpet, Athipet and Ayyapakkam.

“Steps will be taken soon to re-position the new high-mast lamp to ensure motorists can view the traffic signal clearly,” says a Corporation official.