Lalitha Ramakrishnan, wife of late physicist Alladi Ramakrishnan, no more

November 01, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

Lalitha Ramakrishnan, wife of late physicist Alladi Ramakrishnan, died in a hospital in Gainesville, Florida, on October 28. She was 92.

Lalitha was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on April 4, 1931, to H. Subramani Iyer, an Astronomy professor who was the Principal of the Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and S. Rajammal. In 1946, she moved to Chennai (formerly Madras) after marriage.

Between 1959 and 1961, Lalitha hosted many eminent scientists, including Nobel Laureates, for lectures at the theoretical physics seminars of Alladi Ramakrishnan.

Lalitha had been residing with her son and professor of mathematics at the University of Florida, Krishnaswami Alladi, for the last ten years. Prof. Krishnaswami said his mother was active during the recent Navratri celebrations.

Lalitha pursued Carnatic music under the tutelage of Harihara Bhagavatar, a disciple of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, in Thiruvananthapuram, and later under Mayavaram Krishnan, and Mannargudi Sambasiva Bhagavatar, in Chennai. She was a graded artiste of the All India Radio, Madras, in the 1970s. She is survived by Prof. Krishnaswami and her daughter-in-law Mathura Alladi, and granddaughters Lalitha and Amritha.