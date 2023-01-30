Lalapet residents block road in Ranipet urging the HR&CE department to take over Shiva temple

January 30, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - RANIPET

Residents blocked the Lalapettai - Walajah Main Road in Lalapet village near Walajah in Ranipet on Monday, demanding that the ancient Shiva temple on Kanchanagiri Hills be taken over by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and proper work allocation be ensured for residents in the village under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Police said that it was around 11.30 a.m., when the villagers gathered on the stretch to take out a rally towards the Ranipet Collectorate, around three km, to handover the petition detailing their demands to Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian. Based on an alert, a large police posse, led by K. Prabhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ranipet), and revenue officials, including S. Vinoth Kumar, RDO (Ranipet), arrived at the village to pacify the residents. “We want common maintenance of the hillock temple to be taken up, allowing residents from all villages to worship there. Auctioning of lakes and work allotment under MGNREGA scheme should also be rationalised,” said L.K. Gokulan, president, Lalapettai village panchayat.

Inquiries revealed that traditionally, residents from Lalapettai and Mukundarayapuram, a neighbouring village, offered worship at thetemple, located within Mukundarayapuram village limits. However, the police said they developed differences in conducting rituals and undertaking maintenance of the temple over the past few years. As a result, Lalapettai residents have been demanding that the temple be taken over by the HR&CE department. In this regard, they have submitted a petition to the HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu early this month.

Improper work allocation for workers from Lalapettai village under MGNREGA scheme by the panchayat officials in Mukundarayapuram is another issue. At present, 900 women workers from Lalapettai were employed for various works in Mukundarayapuram under the scheme. However, they claim that proper work allotment has not been done for them. Auctioning of existing four lakes around these two villages and access to burial ground in Mukundarayapuram for residents in Lalapettai are other issues raised by the residents. “We have heard the grievances of Lalapettai residents. A peace meeting involving officials, residents of two villages will be held soon where all issues will be addressed,” K. Vinoth Kumar, RDO (Ranipet), told The Hindu.