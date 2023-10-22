Lakshmikanthan case: when a poison pen met with murder

October 22, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

On November 8, 1944, C.N. Lakshmikanthan, 52, of Venkatachala Mudali Street, Purasaiwakkam, was admitted to hospital with a deep stab in the abdomen and six minor injuries. He managed to get hold of pichuva (a knife) with which he was stabbed by an unknown person. The weapon was handed over to the police.

About 4 a.m. the next day, he died at the General Hospital. From the time he was stabbed till he died, a number of persons had visited him at the hospital, but he named none of them as the assailant. He made no dying declaration either. In its preliminary report, the Crime Branch said one Vadivelu and others conspired to kill Lakshmikanthan and, in pursuance of the conspiracy, they attacked him while he was taking a rickshaw on General Collins Road at Vepery, on November 8, 1944.

Shock waves

Subsequently, yesteryear superstar M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavatar (MKT), veteran actor N.S. Krishnan (NSK) and film producer S.M. Sriramulu Naidu from Coimbatore were arrested in connection with the murder. Their arrest sent shock waves among the film fraternity and their followers.

To understand why they were arrested, we need to travel further back in time. In 1932, Lakshmikanthan was convicted of forging an affidavit and sentenced to seven years in jail. He was freed in 1939.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1943, he edited a weekly publication, The Cinema Thoothu. He declared that his mission in life was to protect Indian women, but he allegedly wrote articles of the most scurrilous nature, questioning the character of prominent persons, especially those in the cinema world.

Among the persons he attacked were MKT and NSK. He accused the two stars of seducing innocent girls and claimed that NSK’s wife was of questionable character. Week after week, he returned to the attack. In the early part of 1944, MKT and NSK, together with the victims of Lakshmikanthan’s defamatory articles, presented a petition to Madras Governor Arthur Oswald James Hope for revoking the licence of the publication. Hope revoked the licence, and the weekly ceased publication in January 1944. However, on July 22 that year, he became the editor of another weekly, The Hindu Nesan, in which he continued his scurrilous writing until his death.

Upset by scurrilous articles

The prosecution argued that the scurrilous articles had upset MKT and NSK and they hatched a conspiracy to kill Lakshmikanthan. The articles which he had written against them were submitted as evidence at the trial. Vadivelu, a staff member of the weekly and the main accused, and Nagalingam, a hireling, were supposed to have committed the murder. It was said that Vadivelu had a deep-seated hatred towards Lakshmikanthan after he had thrown out his family, during his absence, from a rented house.

On October 19, 1944, Lakshmikanthan was assaulted and stabbed in the neck on Venkatachala Mudali Street. The injury was not a serious one and he quickly recovered. He alleged then that his assailant was Vadivelu and he wanted the police to prosecute him. The police, however, could not take up the case as it was non-cognizable. Hence, Lakshmikanthan decided to file a complaint with the magistrate against Vadivelu. He consulted advocate J. Nargunam Nadar. Subsequently, the murderous attack was made on Lakshmikanthan, about 10 a.m. that day, while he was returning home in a rickshaw from the house of the advocate on General Collins Road.

In January 1945, the prosecution charged Vadivelu; Nagalingam; MKT; NSK; S.M. Sriramulu Naidu; Arya Veera Seenan; Rajabathar; and Arumuga Mudali with the murder. The charges against them stated that between October 20 and November 8, they met and agreed to execute the murder. Vadivelu stabbed Lakshmikanthan in the abdomen with the pichuva and Nagalingam hacked him with a knife.

Arya Veera Seenan, Rajabathar, and Arumuga Mudali were present at the scene of crime and abetted Vadivelu and Nagalingam in the murder. MKT, NSK, and S.M. Sriramulu Naidu instigated, aided and abetted Vadivelu and Nagalingam, the prosecution said.

One of the witnesses deposed that he had met MKT and NSK on Wall Tax Road. MKT urged the assailants to maintain extreme secrecy and asked them to keep the names of the film stars a secret even if they were arrested. MKT and NSK also promised to pay the killers ₹2,500 as soon as the work was done, and much more if the job was done thoroughly. NSK gave them ₹500 each and promised them that the remaining ₹2,000 would be paid “after the job was done”.

Seven held guilty

In May 1945, the Criminal Sessions of the High Court, presided over by Sir Vere Mockett, held seven persons, including MKT and NSK, guilty and sentenced them to transportation of life. S.M. Sriramulu Naidu was discharged for lack of evidence.

While confirming the sentence, Alfred Henry Lionel Leach, Judge of Madras High Court, said, “The prosecution had shown a motive for MKT and NSK taking part in the conspiracy and agreeing to pay the assassins. Certainly, MKT and NSK must have been very embittered against Lakshmikanthan.” They were sentenced to life. They were in jail for some years before their appeal came up before the Privy Council. The Madras High Court acquitted them in April 1947 for lack of evidence. It said the conviction of MKT and NSK on the basis of an uncorroborated testimony of such a person as Jayanandam, an approver, could not be sustained.

MKT died broken

The news of the acquittal spread throughout the city. Within hours of the judgment, a large crowd and a fleet of cars gathered near the Penitentiary, holding up the traffic for some time. MKT and NSK came out of the jail and were given an ovation by the crowd. They left by car to Vadapalani to offer worship at the temple there. MKT later left for Tiruchi by car, while NSK proceeded to his home in the city. It is said the case broke MKT, and he died in penury.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.