ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshmi Narasimha Jayanti to be celebrated in Adyar from June 21

Published - June 20, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The four-day festival, organised by the Visankirtali Trust, will feature performances by more than 10 music artistes

The Hindu Bureau

The Visankirtali Trust of Saligramam will celebrate the Lakshmi Narasimha Jayanti Utsavam in Chennai. The event will be held at the Kanchi Mahaswamy Anantha Mandapam, adjacent to Anantha Padmanabhaswamy temple in Adyar, from June 21 to 24.

During the celebration, spiritual exponent Dushyant Shridhar and others will be honoured with Dharma Samrakshana Kainkarya Ratnam award.

The festival, featuring more than 10 music artistes, including Ramananda Saraswati, Mumbai Sundarraman, Thanjavur Thyagarajan, and Seerkazhi Sattanathan, will end with Sita Kalyanam and Lakshmi Nrusimha Kalyanam to be performed by Delhi Shankar Bhavathar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US