Lakshmi Narasimha Jayanti to be celebrated in Adyar from June 21

The Visankirtali Trust of Saligramam will celebrate the Lakshmi Narasimha Jayanti Utsavam in Chennai. The event will be held at the Kanchi Mahaswamy Anantha Mandapam, adjacent to Anantha Padmanabhaswamy temple in Adyar, from June 21 to 24.

During the celebration, spiritual exponent Dushyant Shridhar and others will be honoured with Dharma Samrakshana Kainkarya Ratnam award.

The festival, featuring more than 10 music artistes, including Ramananda Saraswati, Mumbai Sundarraman, Thanjavur Thyagarajan, and Seerkazhi Sattanathan, will end with Sita Kalyanam and Lakshmi Nrusimha Kalyanam to be performed by Delhi Shankar Bhavathar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.