Lakshmi Narasimha Jayanti to be celebrated in Adyar from June 21

The four-day festival, organised by the Visankirtali Trust, will feature performances by more than 10 music artistes

Published - June 20, 2024 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Visankirtali Trust of Saligramam will celebrate the Lakshmi Narasimha Jayanti Utsavam in Chennai. The event will be held at the Kanchi Mahaswamy Anantha Mandapam, adjacent to Anantha Padmanabhaswamy temple in Adyar, from June 21 to 24.

During the celebration, spiritual exponent Dushyant Shridhar and others will be honoured with Dharma Samrakshana Kainkarya Ratnam award.

The festival, featuring more than 10 music artistes, including Ramananda Saraswati, Mumbai Sundarraman, Thanjavur Thyagarajan, and Seerkazhi Sattanathan, will end with Sita Kalyanam and Lakshmi Nrusimha Kalyanam to be performed by Delhi Shankar Bhavathar.

