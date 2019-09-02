Chennai

Lakes to be dug for festival

Scarcity of water has forced the Tiruvallur police and the administration to opt for alternative methods to immerse Vinayagar idols. They have identified three lakes in Tiruvallur for digging holes to fill water and immerse idols.

“This time, we do not have water in our limits to immerse the idols. So we have identified a few lakes to be dug up,” said a police officer.

