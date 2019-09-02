Lakes to be dug for festival

Scarcity of water has forced the Tiruvallur police and the administration to opt for alternative methods to immerse Vinayagar idols. They have identified three lakes in Tiruvallur for digging holes to fill water and immerse idols.
“This time, we do not have water in our limits to immerse the idols. So we have identified a few lakes to be dug up,” said a police officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor