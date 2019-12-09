Chennai

Lack of repairs on T.H. Road irk residents

Residents complain of large craters, unannounced traffic diversions

Residents of Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet and Wimco Nagar in north Chennai are agitated over lack of repairs to Tiruvottiyur High Road, an arterial road that connects hundreds of residential localities and industrial units.

“We do not have just potholes, instead there are large craters with 3-4 inch dia blue metal jutting out. There is so much mud too. And above all, there is no space for pedestrians. Many accidents take place, but go unreported. When Metro Rail work was being undertaken elsewhere, CMRL ensured that roads were maintained. But they are not bothered about our area,” said Uma, a Therady resident.

S. Ambigaidoss, another resident, said traffic diversions on working days were not announced.

“Why can the Metro not plan its work, so that heavy machinery and girders are moved at night? This morning, we had an unannounced diversion at 8 a.m. and children from four schools were put to hardship,” he said.

“There have been at least two incidents of iron girders falling on vehicles in the day time in Tiruvottiyur,” he added.

Though the road is under the control of the Highways, official sources said it was the responsibility of the Metro Rail to maintain it while its work was on.

