Lack of illumination poses a threat

Lack of illumination on Taramani – Perungudi –Velachery Link Road poses a risk to the motorists and the

pedestrians after sunset.

The stretch comes under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Corporation. The illumination from a few

commercial establishments between Taramani and Perungudi railway station is the saving grace for the

motorists and the pedestrians, S. Raman, a motorist, and a resident of Madipakkam, said.

The worst affected are the pedestrians, who have to walk on the carriageway as the pavements along the

Taramani- Perungudi Eri is dumped with trash and construction debris and unhygienic.

To avoid getting caught in the traffic congestion during the rush hour in the evenings on Taramani – Velachery

Link Road and Velachery Main Road, daily, countless number of motorists negotiate through the stretch at a

good speed posing a risk to their counterparts. Adding to the woes of the motorists, lack of illumination and

speed breakers is posing a challenge and troubling the motorists. On the contrary, the road along the two

MRTS station is well lit.

Given the capacity of vehicular traffic negotiating through the stretch after sunset, the Greater Chennai

Corporation should take steps at the earliest to facilitate illumination facility on the stretch in the safety of

road-users. Besides, at points on the stretch, speed breakers, reflectors and warning boards must be placed and

installed to warn the undisciplined motorists, residents of Ezhil Nagar, Perungudi, said.