‘Lack of illumination on portions of GST Road troubles motorists’

Lack of lighting facility on two sections of GST Road — between Urapakkam and Nandhivaram-Guduvanchery EB bus halting point, and between Vallanchery and Thailapuram — is troubling motorists.
The stretch comes under the jurisdiction of National Highways Authority of India.
P. Prabhu, a resident of Urapakkam, says, “Lack of illumination facility increases the risk of accidents on these stretches. Pedestrians, especially senior citizens and the differently-abled find it difficult to cross the stretch after sunset.”
At some points, though, there are commercial establishments, hotels and petrol bunks, but the light from them is not sufficient.
Given the capacity of vehicular traffic on this stretch in the late evening hours, lack of illumination facility poses a serious threat to road safety.
