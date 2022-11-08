Lack of illumination at Chitlapakkam lake irks regulars

Proper lighting will ensure safety of women, protect walkers from snakes, residents say

Darkness engulfs the Chitlapakkam lake in Tambaram taluk in the evenings due to lack of lighting, making it hard for the walkers and posing a threat to women. Though recent eco-restoration came as a boon to residents of Chromepet and Chitlapakkam who could enjoy a splendid facility for pursuing fitness in a public area, the lack of lighting has now become a bother.

The Tamil Nadu government’s Water Resources Department (WRD) sanctioned ₹25 crore through the Environment and Forest Ministry for the “Eco-Restoraton of Chitlapakkam Eri” and had taken up the work. The project was to restore the 20-hectare waterbody, which was originally spread over 40 hectares and had shrunk due to encroachments.

Due to lack of lighting, it is hard to go for a walk in the evening after sunset at the Chilapakkam lake. | Photo Credit: Thirumalai Arvind

While many works, including tank bund improvement, deepening of the lake and removal of debris and garbage, are pending, a pedestrian walk on the eastern side was opened to the public a couple of years ago. The work of strengthening the bund on the western side is yet to be completed, but the stretch on the eastern side has been renovated with tiled pathways.

The lake is utilised by all age groups ¬ children, youth and senior citizens. While the morning walkers are lucky to enjoy the benefits of sunlight, for those coming after 5-30 p.m. the lack of lighting is a disappointment. The problem is further compounded by the sighting of reptiles including snakes slithering out in the open at the southern end of the lake path.

Personal safety at risk

Added to this, regulars complain that a group of people regularly consume alcohol in the public space, sitting on the concrete regular constructed inside the lake, creating nuisance. Residents say the authorities should crack down on such illegal activities and ensure a safe environment. Walkers are also hesitant to cross the stretch where a cremation site nearby is visible.

A high-mast lamp on the Chitlapakkam Third Cross Street-Seethapathi Road junction used to shed some light on the upper bound of the lake, but it has stopped functioning for over a month now. About half-a-dozen streetlights along the stretch, including sodium vapour ones, which could give some light to the lake, are also not functioning for over a month.

The work of strengthening the bund on the western side is yet to be completed by the Water Resources Department. | Photo Credit: Thirumalai Arvind

P. Viswanathan, environmental activist and convenor of the Chitlapakkam Residents Welfare Associations Coordination Committee, says the issue has been raised multiple times with the authorities, including the Tambaram Corporation officials. A proposal by a businessman to fund solar lamps temporarily on the walkway is yet to get clearance from the authorities, he notes.

When The Hindu spoke to a cross-section of regular walkers on the lighting issue, they point out that while the WRD and the Corporation could ‘take time’ for the restoration and renovation of the pathways along the full circle of the lake, the immediate priority for them is to “retain the regular visitors” from staying away just due to lack of lighting. For this, at least three additional three high-mast lamps, focussing on the lake, need to be installed on the Chitlapakkam 3rd Street--Gandhi Road junction, the Thirumurugan Salai junction and near the junction at a private hospital, they say. The present one at the Seethapati Road junction needs to be repaired immediately, they said.

When contacted, Jagan, 43rd Ward Councillor, said the streetlights on the Chitlapakkam 3rd Main Road stretch till Thirumurugan Salai would be restored shortly, However, shortage of sodium vapour lamps was leading to delay in repairs. Since the provision to install lamps on the lake came under the WRD, the Corporation had little say though there were donors to sponsor solar-powered lights on the lake, Mr. Jagan explained.

Residents point out that if better lighting and proper seating arrangements with facilities for refreshments are made, the place will become a major attraction for not only fitness enthusiasts but also for those longing for a valuable outing with family. With a theatre-cum-mall and other big names in the hospitality industry nearby, there is scope for better economic activity too, they say.