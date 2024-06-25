Lack of counsellors in schools leave teachers in a lurch

K. Preethi*, a Class IX government school student, was repeatedly disrupting class, her teacher Uma* recounted. After speaking to her, the teacher and student managed to establish a relationship of trust and Preethi started messaging her teacher even late into the night. “She is a brilliant student. She had lost both her parents and stayed with her grandmother. She grows extremely attached if attention is shown,” said Ms. Uma.

The teacher soon found out that she had begun a relationship with a daily wage labourer and in an effort to protect her, Uma had advised her against it. “That very day she sent me lewd, intimate pictures to show her defiance,” said Ms. Uma. Though the school arranges for a counsellor for the students, there is a need for a more permanent presence in the school. “I don’t know how to proceed in such a situation apart from giving more advice, I am not trained for it,” she said.

Though the State government had introduced an initiative in 2017 to have a counsellor available at the block-level for the schools under it, the programme soon fizzled out. “Only once in a while the counsellor would come and visit. Moreover, the children are not comfortable when a stranger prods them. We find it easier to deal with the children ourselves and advise them,” said a government school teacher from Ramanathapuram district.

Stating that mental illness, among children, starts at the age of 15, child psychologist Jayanthini said, “Behavioural problems are on the rise in children. Every school should have an educational psychologist trained who visits for one-two hours a day to consult. Early help goes a long way to prevent future problems.”

The report of the one-man committee, headed by retired High Court judge K, Chandru, to avoid caste-based violence in schools, also suggested that trained counsellors be appointed for each block to attend higher secondary schools.

However, educationist and former vice-chancellor Vasanthi Devi points out that there is a dearth of psychologists and it will not manage the current problem. “The teachers are with the students more. They need to be extensively trained to be empathetic and lend a listening ear to guide the students in times of trouble.”

A child rights activist, A. Devaneyan, states that there should be a protection of school children policy for a holistic and safe environment. “Violence against children and by children are on the rise. In a long term focus counsellors are good but right now, the teachers need to be trained. A policy on child protection would be able to address this,” he said.

Need for a social worker

Some experts also point out that a presence of a social worker would be of more help in schools. “When a child needs a safe place, where would they go? The role of a teacher comes with a position of power whereas a social worker will be able to notice and identify when there is a rise in bullying or child sexual abuse. They would also help in crisis intervention and help the child express their trauma ,” said J. Damen Queen, assistant professor at Madras School of Social Work.

“A social worker is necessary as they would look at the larger canvas of a student’s life while a psychologist would look at a spot on the canvas. A child may be vaccinated, have food, shelter, family, clothes and can still be abused,” said Vidya Reddy, founder and director of Tulir - Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse.

*names changed to protect identity.