Lack of coordination leaves many passengers stranded in Tiruvallur and Tiruttani

The lack of coordination between the administrations of Tiruttani and Tiruvallur with the railway authorities came to the fore when thousands of commuters faced severe inconvenience due to the stoppage of suburban train services on the west section for track maintenance work on July 24. The line block announced by the Chennai division for bridge repair s at Avadi resulted in suburban train services being cancelled.

A. Roy Rozario, president, Railway Passengers Association of Pattabhiram, said though the railway authorities operated passenger specials on the fast track, the skipping of stoppages at several railway stations left many commuters stranded. Also, TNPSC exam candidates also had to find their own mode of transport to reach the exam centres in the city. Social activist T. Sadagopan said the line block also caused severe hardships to the hundreds of devotees bound to the temples in and around Tiruvallur and Tiruttani to participate in the Aadi festival. The railway passengers associations wanted the authorities to revert to the old convention of granting line blocks for maintenance work during the night hours from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. so that the suburban commuters do not suffer any hardships.

A senior official of the Chennai division said normally, maintenance timings were announced well in advance and scheduled so that there was minimal effect on the operation of suburban train services. The official pointed out that the line block could have been cancelled if the State government had informed them about the TNPSC exams and Aadi festival.