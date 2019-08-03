Lack of amenities irks Pudupakkam residents

The residents of Jasraj Nagar and Sai Baba Nagar in Pudupakkam village (near Thazhambur) are at their wit’s end over lack of basic amenities in their neighbourhoods. A. Devananth, treasurer, Jasraj Nagar and Sai Baba Nagar Residents Welfare Association, says, “The layouts of these two localities are approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning. It is five years since, people started to move in here. From then on, we have been seeking basic civic amenities such as roads, stormwater drains, underground sewage system. With regard to drinking water supply, there is one main pipe laid by the Pudupakkam Village Panchayat. Residents have laid pipes from the main pipe to their houses at their own expense.”

At present, the localities have only mud roads. The recent spells of rain have made the roads slushy and driving on these stretches is quite difficult.

“There have been instances of women falling from their two-wheelers,” says Devananth

Moreover, there are no storm-water drains in both the localities. “When it rains, water remains stagnant on the roads. Therefore, we have requested the Pudupakkam Village Panchayat to construct stormwater drains which should be connected to the Esa lake. We have been taking up these issues with Kancheepuram District Collectorate. But, no action has been taken till date,” says Devanath.