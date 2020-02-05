Chennai

Labourers rescued

The Tiruvallur district administration rescued and released 42 bonded labourers, including 13 children, from a brick kiln in Poochi Athipedu village, Uthukottai taluk on Tuesday.

The rescue was made based on a direction from the National Human Rights’ Commission. The labourers were taken to the Tiruvallur Revenue Divisonal Office for enquiry.

