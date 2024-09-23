GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Labourer arrested for taking money from contractor

Published - September 23, 2024 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old person labourer was arrested by the Thousand Lights police for threatening and demanding money from a Chennai Corporation contractor. 

Police said S. Chinnathambi was a resident of Gandhi Nagar of Pallavan Salai. The daily wage labourer informed a private contractor engaged in constructing storm water drain for the civic body in Model School Road that he was a relative of the local Councillor and demanded ₹1,000 to be paid daily. The contractor had also paid the money for the past few days. However, he informed the Councillor that a person claiming to be her relative was taking money. Based on the direction of the Councillor, the contractor filed a complaint in the Thousand Lights police and when Chinnathambi came to collect the money on Saturday night, he was apprehended. 

