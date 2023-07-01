Labour Statue junction in Chennai redesigned for free, safe movement of pedestrians

July 01, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Labour Statue junction at the Marina beach has been redesigned to improve free and safe movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

The junction connects Kamarajar Salai and Walajah Road. It draws large crowds during the Republic Day parade, Pongal celebrations and is an link to the Secretariat and Madras High Court.

The weekday per hour pedestrian volume varies between 600 and 900 and the number touches over 1,100 on weekends and event days. There is heavy vehicular movement with weekday peak hour volume count varying between 9,600 and 12,000 vehicles. These volume studies conducted by Dr. Gitakrishnan Ramadurai, professor of IIT, indicate the importance of the junction in the city and possible conflicts between different modes of movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of clear pedestrian infrastructure, crossings and signalling leads to haphazard movement of vehicles and pedestrians every day. This resulted in frequent accidents. To address these issues, the redesign of the junction was initiated by Samay Singh Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, East, by roping in Alcon Architects.

Measures such as painting the junction to highlight sidewalks, crosswalks and intersections to improve visibility, providing delineators to guide pedestrian and vehicular movement and temporary signal phasing allowing 15 seconds for pedestrians to cross have all been implemented.

Mr. Samay said: “In the last four years, at least 25 to 30 accidents both fatal and non-fatal were reported, particularly near the Labour Statue. On weekends, there were huge conflicts between pedestrians and motorists.”

“The junction is wide and uncontrolled — anybody can cross anywhere. Many people visit the memorials of late leaders and the beach area. This is the main junction where people cross the road randomly, especially on weekends. Many people don’t use the subway. On weekends, the crowd is heavy. It is not possible for them to cross the junction,” he said.

The DCP said: “We did a campaign urging people to use the subway and some people started using it. We thought we could do junction improvement and I got a survey map and roped in a consultant architect. We did the survey and drone videography and studied how pedestrians cross the road. We reduced the size of the junction and put bollards. We made an island where people can stand and then cross. The island helps pedestrians to cross the road and for vehicles at turnings.”

The redesign has been implemented on a trial basis at the Labour Junction and the GCTP is planning to emulate this at five or six more junctions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT