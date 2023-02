February 10, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A meeting was held to review the minimum wages of Greater Chennai Corporation employees on Friday. Joint Commissioner of Labour T. Vimalanathan presided over the meeting. According to the Tamil Nadu Government Minimum Wages Act, 1948, minimum wages are fixed for employees working in local bodies. The meeting was held to take into consideration the opinions of employees and was attended by trade union representatives, permanent and daily wage employees.