Labour Court directs Ashok Leyland to pay ₹4 lakh compensation to worker who was fired

The Labour Court, Chennai has directed the management of Ashok Leyland to pay a compensation of ₹4 lakh to a worker who was terminated for alleged misconduct at its Foundry Division.

According to court proceedings, R. Rajkumar was dismissed by the management on June 16, 2016 on charges of misconduct, for allegedly tampering with the computerised attendance database and falsely entering his presence on three days in the month of September 2015, and for claiming wages falsely by tampering with the said record on various dates i.e. 17 days for the period ranging from 01.03.2013 to 22.09.2015. He was issued with a charge sheet and a disciplinary proceeding was contemplated and a report was also received, on the basis of which Rajkumar was dismissed from service.

Against this, Rajkumar moved the Labour Court seeking to set aside his dismissal and direct the company to reinstate him with continuity of service and to pay back wages and other benefits.

The Court said it is not inclined to accept the contention of the worker about the existence of motive for the management to pressure the workers to send them under the voluntary retirement scheme. The circumstances under which the management lost confidence are also clearly established, and therefore the contention of the company that the worker cannot be directed to be reinstated in the same place is acceptable, the court added.

It also awarded the compensation taking into consideration the nearly 23 years of service of the worker and his last drawn wages being ₹40,812 and the absence of proof of any other misconduct against him. The compensation is in lieu of the relief of reinstatement with back wages and other benefits sought for by the petitioner in the petition, it said.

The Court also said the management has to pay the compensation within 30 days from date of publication of its award (June 15), failing which it would be liable to pay interest at 8% per annum on the terminal benefits.