Lab owner gets life term for setting fire to woman employee in 2018

May 05, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Mahila Court in Chengalpattu has convicted and sentenced a 45-year-old man from Anna Nagar to life imprisonment for pouring spirit on a 33-year-old woman who was working in his medical lab and setting her on fire at Vanuvampet near Madipakkam in 2018.

According to Madipakkam police, the victim, Yamuna, 33, was the wife of Anand, a driver residing at Sivasubramaniam Nagar in Puzhuthivakkam. The couple had a four-year-old child.

Yamuna was working as a lab assistant at a private hospital a few years ago and M. Raja, a resident of Anna Nagar, was her colleague. Raja left the hospital and started a small medical laboratory in Vanuvampet. She joined Raja’s lab as a part-time staff.

The police said that Raja was angry with her as she was irregular to work. The laboratory had been incurring losses and he allegedly told Yamuna that she was the reason behind it. An argument broke out between them on February 18, 2018 over this and there was a heated exchange between them.

In a fit of rage, Raja poured spirit over her and set her on fire. Other employees and passersby rushed her to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint from Yamuna’s family, Raja was arrested on charges of attempting to murder initially. After five days later, she died without responding to the treatment. The case was changed to that of murder. Raja was tried for murder charges by the Mahila Court in Chengalpattu.

After the trial concluded on Thursday, the Mahila Court held him guilty for the offence of murder. He was convicted and sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life and to pay fine of ₹30,000. As he had not paid the fine amount, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one year. Out of fine amount, ₹20,000 is ordered as compensation to the family of deceased. Further on consideration of circumstances at the time of offence, this court recommends the District Legal Service Authority, Chengalpattu for proper compensation to the family of the deceased.