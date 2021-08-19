Lab for genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 samples on anvil

₹3 crore facility to come up on the campus of Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services

A laboratory for genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 samples is being set up at a cost of ₹3 crore on the campus of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. The facility will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in 10 to 15 days, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

“We have floated tenders for setting up the laboratory. A piece of equipment worth ₹1.2 crore and supporting equipment costing ₹80 lakh will be purchased for the laboratory. Five medical technicians, who will work at the laboratory, have already undergone training at InStem, Bengaluru,” he told reporters when asked about the proposed laboratory for detection of coronavirus variants in the State.

As of now, the State has a stock of 8,89,877 vaccine doses. This includes 2,45,000 vaccine doses received on Tuesday.

The Minister said that so far, 2,52,43,530 doses of Covishield and Covaxin had been supplied to the State, of which 2,51,66,319 doses had been administered.

Vaccine supply

Private hospitals had covered 18,64,018 people so far, taking the total coverage to 2,70,30,337.

A total of 2,03,07,691 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. The number of people who have received their second dose stands at 48,58,628.

The Minister said the State had received 39,08,250 doses of Covaxin, of which 36,31,545 doses had been administered. “We have informed the Union government that we require nearly four lakh doses of Covaxin to administer the second dose of the vaccine. The second dose will be administered after we get the supply,” he said, according to a press release.