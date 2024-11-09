L. Murugan meets with members of the film fraternity in Chennai

Media is a huge sector contributing significantly to the economy, said L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, here on Saturday. He met various members of the film fraternity here and invited them to the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and Film Bazaar to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

“Members of the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries participated in the discussion and gave their suggestions for the festival. The event will help improve facilities and technical expertise of those in the industry,” he said. A roadshow on this front was held in the city. “Like how the Cannes Film Festival was held in France, it was decided way back in 2004 that this festival would be held in Goa, and that practice would continue,” Mr. Murugan added.

Audio-visual summit

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will be held from February 5 to 9 for the first time in New Delhi, Mr. Murugan said.

“Members from fields such as print and television media, over-the-top platforms, animation, gaming, and artificial intelligence will be in attendance,” he added.

