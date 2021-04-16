Chennai

L-G directs officials to ensure proper maintenance of statues

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspecting Bharathidasan’s statu   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan directed the administration to maintain the statues of national heroes properly.

Ms. Soundararajan on Thursday took a walk from Raj Nivas and went up to the statue of poet Bharathidasan.

The Puducherry Thinkers Forum had submitted a representation to the Lt. Governor complaining about poor maintenance of the poet’s statue.

List of instructions

Ms. Soundararajan gave instructions to the authorities to maintain the statue of the poet properly.

The Lt. Governor also directed the authorities to provide proper lighting facility and ensure maintenance of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue in front of the Legislative Assembly.

She also wanted proper upkeep of statues of all national heroes.

