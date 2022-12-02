K.V. Suresh Kumar takes over as CMD of BHAVINI

December 02, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

K.V. Suresh Kumar

K.V. Suresh Kumar, scientist of Department of Atomic Energy, assumed charge as chairman and managing director of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (BHAVINI) on December 2 at Kalpakkam.

A graduate of chemical engineering, Mr. Kumar joined the department at BARC Training School in Mumbai in 1985, according to a release. During his tenure, the Fast Breeder Test Reactor power was raised to its design power level of 40 MW feeding electricity to the grid. His tenure at BHAVINI will be three years.

