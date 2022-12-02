  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta, Kim Young-Gwan score in first half, 1-1

K.V. Suresh Kumar takes over as CMD of BHAVINI

December 02, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K.V. Suresh Kumar

K.V. Suresh Kumar

K.V. Suresh Kumar, scientist of Department of Atomic Energy, assumed charge as chairman and managing director of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (BHAVINI) on December 2 at Kalpakkam.

A graduate of chemical engineering, Mr. Kumar joined the department at BARC Training School in Mumbai in 1985, according to a release. During his tenure, the Fast Breeder Test Reactor power was raised to its design power level of 40 MW feeding electricity to the grid. His tenure at BHAVINI will be three years.

Related Topics

Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.