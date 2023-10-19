K.V. Krishnaswamy, retired Deputy Editor of The Hindu, no more

October 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

K.V. Krishnaswamy, who retired as Deputy Editor of The Hindu, died in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 81.

Fondly called KVK by his colleagues, Mr. Krishnaswamy worked in The Hindu’s Editorial Department for close to 30 years, during which time he rose up the ranks, starting as a sub-editor and retiring as Deputy Editor. Before he joined The Hindu, he worked as a sub-editor for The Indian Express for 13 years.

Mr. Krishnaswamy joined The Hindu in October 1975 and retired in August 2004. He was involved in editing international affairs section in the foreign pages. As an editorial writer, his insightful knowledge helped in covering complex and pressing global issues, including the peak of the West Asia conflict. Through his incisive analysis and articulate commentary, he explained the nuanced dynamics of the Indo-Russia relationship.

After his retirement Mr. Krishnaswamy passed on his vast knowledge by teaching at Asian College of Journalism. He also co-founded the Center for Security Analysis, a think tank dedicated to addressing national and international security challenges. He has authored a book titled Writing and Editing News, which was published by Orient Blackswan.

He is survived by his wife Padma and son Aravind. His family plans to hold a memorial service in the last week of November in Bengaluru.