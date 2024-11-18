Kuthambakkam bus terminus to be completed by March next year

The Kuthambakkam bus terminus project, being undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), is progressing as per schedule and is expected to be completed by March next year. The bus terminus near the Thirumazhisai satellite township would ease traffic congestion from the Poonamallee bus terminus.

A senior official of the CMDA said the project would be completed before the start of next financial year. The ₹427-crore bus terminus project coming up in nearly 25 acres of land was initiated in 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Almost 80% of the work has been executed. It would pave the way for further decongesting the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu just as the Kilambakkam bus terminus is benefiting south-bound passengers.

The bus terminus would have air-conditioned waiting lounge, omni bus parking space, food court, taxi booking counters, ticket counters, resting rooms, passenger and bus crew dormitories, and public conveniences.

The bus terminus is set to have more than 200 buses, with exclusive bus bays for State transport, omni bus operators and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) with basement parking for cars and two-wheelers. In the facility nearly 1,700 two-wheelers and 250 cars could be parked.

While the project is progressing at a fast pace, residents and industrialists of Irungattukottai and Thirumazhisai are demanding for the extension of the metro project till Thirumazhisai.

The residents of Thirumazhisai says last mile connectivity is absent at the Kilambakkam bus terminus. Despite the presence of suburban trains, they want the government to extend the metro project from Poonamallee to Thirumazhisai.

