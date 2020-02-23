Kuppai Thiruvizha in Anna Nagar Tower Park cancelled by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group

Kuppai Thiruvizha, a series of events to promote zero-waste initiatives, scheduled for February 22, was cancelled.

Chennai Corporation has permitted NGOs to organise zero waste initiatives in various parts of the city in the past few months, focussing on decentralised waste management.

Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group, the event’s organiser, announced the last-minute decision. “Despite permissions from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and police, contradictory instructions internal to the GCC have come to our attention,” the group’s representative said.

“In such a situation, we do not want to risk any harm or damage to the reputation or property of our partners, artists, and vendors. We thank all our partners who have helped Kuppai Matters grow and for their continued understanding and support,” he said.

While the civic officials are tight lipped and do not want to talk about it, those at the park said they were unaware of the event’s cancellation.

The events conducted at Kuppai Thiruvizha include training for preparation of organic cleaner using citrus fruits, biodegradable bags, plastic alternatives and sale of organic food products.