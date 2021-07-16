Kundrathur bridge, on Kodambakkam-Sriperumbudur Road, to be ready by monsoon

CHENNAI

16 July 2021

The work that had been pending for over 15 years, began last February and around 90% has been completed

Work to construct a ₹2.5 crore 500 metre-long bridge across a surplus channel of the Chembarambakkam lake at Kundrathur on the Kodambakkam- Sriperumbudur Road is nearing completion. Excess water from the lake is let out, and it runs over the road at the point where the bridge is coming up.

The core concrete structure of the high-level bridge has been completed by the Highways Department. The work that had been pending for over 15 years, began last February and around 90% has been completed.

“We have taken up work on the approach ramps of the four-lane wide bridge and hope to finish work before the monsoon,” said a source in the department.

M. Elango, a resident of Nandambakkam, said that if the bridge is not completed before the monsoon, residents would have to take a 35-km long circuitous route to reach the city. “Last year, thankfully, access was cut off only for four days. The Public Works Department also let out water slowly so that we could use the stretch of the road,” he said.

The bridge would be a lifeline for residents of several localities, including Nandambakkam, Sirukalathur, Amaramedu, Nanmangalam, Poonthandalam and Nadurpattu to reach the city.