Kumizhi lake: as pretty as it gets

Kumizhi lake is deliciously tucked away from the bustle despite being not too far removed from it. It is just a quick roll of the wheels from the Vandalur-Kelmabakkam High Road. And it would take just as much time if one accessed it from GST Road in Guduvancherry. In both instances, one would have to hit Nellikuppam Road, which winds its way between these arterial roads touching both. In administrative terms, Kumizhi represents nearly a dozen villages where habitations are overlooked by hillocks. For outsiders, specifically the day-trippers, the focus narrows down to what is called the Kumizhi lake.There are two other lake nearby, but this one has a quaint prettiness that is unparalleled. People from various parts of Chennai and even beyond beat a path to this lake during weekends and holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 31, which was Deepavali day, a bunch of nature-lovers and day-trippers were gathered at the lake. They were residents of Chennai’s heartland -- Royapettah, Triplicane and surrounding areas. One striking quality about the lake is that it has been allowed “breathing space”. “Beautification” has not reached its door. A restoration exercise by the Government, Ford and EFI has rung in the necessary changes without disturbing the lake soul. A fence that has come up around one side of the lake is a sign of reassurance. For habitues of this spot, little has changed. The lake looks just how it did, five years or a decade ago, except that the restoration has increased its efficiency, its water-holding capacity having been enhanced.

Nature does not need cosmetics. It is pretty as it is. The exposed roots of jamun trees, the result of the erosive effect of monsoonal waters, adds to this charm. It is better to have one’s own transport as that would enable the day-tripper to reach the patch faster and cover more of the surrounding ground. But if someone swears by public transport, MTC operates 55D from Tambaram to Kumizhi.

(A column that shows you how to be a tourist in your own city)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.