Thousands witness kumbabishekam of Kundrathur temple

₹2 crore spent on works including the creation of a nandavanam, construction of a new Palli Arai

The Kumbabhishekam of the Sri Subramanyaswamy temple in Kundrathur was held here on Monday with thousands of devotees witnessing the event at the hilltop shrine.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, P. K. Sekarbabu, who was present on the occasion along with MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan, said that the last kumbabhishekam for the famous temple was held in 2007.

“A total of ₹2 crore has been spent on works including the construction of a new Palli Arai, creation of a new Nandavanam, construction of a mandapam for tonsure, changing electrical fittings and laying terracotta tiles on the roof,” he added.

According to the legend, the temple which houses the deities of Lord Subramanyaswamy and His consorts Sri Valli and Sri Devanai, is also known as Aadhi Sthalam since the Lord is said to have stopped here on the way to Tiruttani after vanquishing the demon Thaarakan.