Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P. K. Sekarbabu on Thursday said that works related to conduct of kumbabhishekam for a 1,000 small temples will be taken up this year. Speaking to presspersons after inspecting two small temples in the city, he said every week permissions were being given to around 150 temples for performing Thiruppani by the State-level committee appointed for the same.

He said that the works would be carried out according to the respective agamas prescribed for these temples.