Kumaran Nagar station constable receives ‘Police Star of Month’ award

September 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

The award-winner solved a case of chain snatching after analysing the CCTV footage of about 20 km.

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore giving away letter of appreciation to ‘Police Star of Month’ K. Senthilkumar.

 

Grade-I Constable K. Senthilkumar attached to Kumaran Nagar has been given the award of “Police Star of Month” for his outstanding work.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore presented him a certificate of appreciation along with ₹5,000 reward.  

A team, headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), selects the police personnel  every month after collecting details of those who do commendable work. The police personnel, who have been selected for the award, are given an appreciation certificate along with a cash reward of ₹5,000. 

On July 14, Mr. Senthilkumar, a grade 1 constable at Kumaran Nagar Police Station, cracked a case of motorcycle-borne suspects snatching gold chain weighing five sovereigns from a woman walking on the V.V. Koil Street in Saidapet police station limits. He meticulously analysed CCTV footage covering a distance of 20 km amd had arrested two suspects in Kodungaiyur.

