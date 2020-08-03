Chennai

Kumaran Kudil residents promote safe shopping

Shopkeepers do their bit with simple innovations

Kumaran Kudil Residents Association in Thoraipakkam has joined hands with shopkeepers in the neighbourhood to check crowding in and outside the shops. With ropes, customers are barred entry into the shops; their purchases are placed outside on trays.

These are convenience stores, petty shops and pharmacies.

“In supermarkets alone, a maximum of five persons are allowed inside at a time. Earlier, we restricted it to three customers but the supermarket owners requested us to permit two more,” says A. Saminathan, the Association president.

On why Kumaran Kudil Residents Association introduced this measure one month ago, Swaminathan says, “We took this measure because almost all members of three families in our colony got COVID-19 last month. Hence, this stringent measure. At periodical intervals, we give away masks to our residents, conservancy workers, PDS staff, and Tangedco linemen. Besides, with Greater Chennai Corporation’s support, we conduct COVID-19 screening camps.”

Related Topics
Chennai Downtown
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 2:26:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/kumaran-kudil-residents-promote-safe-shopping/article32258324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY