Kumaran Kudil residents promote safe shopping

Kumaran Kudil Residents Association in Thoraipakkam has joined hands with shopkeepers in the neighbourhood to check crowding in and outside the shops. With ropes, customers are barred entry into the shops; their purchases are placed outside on trays.

These are convenience stores, petty shops and pharmacies.

“In supermarkets alone, a maximum of five persons are allowed inside at a time. Earlier, we restricted it to three customers but the supermarket owners requested us to permit two more,” says A. Saminathan, the Association president.

On why Kumaran Kudil Residents Association introduced this measure one month ago, Swaminathan says, “We took this measure because almost all members of three families in our colony got COVID-19 last month. Hence, this stringent measure. At periodical intervals, we give away masks to our residents, conservancy workers, PDS staff, and Tangedco linemen. Besides, with Greater Chennai Corporation’s support, we conduct COVID-19 screening camps.”