Kumananchavadi junction has become an eyesore

A pile-up of garbage can be found near the junction of Kumananchavadi – Mangadu Main Road and Mount Poonamalle Road in Kumananchavadi.

Stray dogs and cattle gorge on the garbage, scattering it. Frequent rains over the past few days have made the situation worse, as the soaked in rainwater, emits a nauseating smell.

Kumananchavadi – Mangadu Main Road, which is maintained by the State Highways Department, is turning into an eyesore because of the garbage dumped along the stretch.

The junction witnesses heavy traffic as there are a few temples in the vicinity. Many MTC buses pass through the intersection. In addition, people from Kovur, Gerugambakkam, Mogalivakkam, Mangadu, Poonamallee, Kattupakkam, Iyyapanthangal, Somangalam, Kundrathur, Chembarabakkam and Porur also use this intersection. Besides, many use this junction to access Bangalore Highway via Kundrathur and Nazarathpet.

According to residents, garbage generated by roadside eateries and fruit and vegetable traders is dumped near the intersection.

“Most of the time, they dump the garbage at night. The stray dogs that are attracted to the garbage scuttle across the road, posing a threat to the safety of motoriss. For the past few months, there is no regular patrolling by the police and this makes it convenient for the traders to dump garbage on the road every night,” says C. Vinoth, a resident of Porur.

Besides, the junction does not have LED street lights, proper speed-breakers, reflectors and signboards. The existing traffic signals are out of order.

“Steps will be taken to prevent dumping of garbage near the junction,” says a State Highways official.