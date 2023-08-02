HamberMenu
Kuki-Zo community in Chennai protests against violence in Manipur

A large posse of police personnel were posted at the protest site outside Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. Later, the protesters were detained for a few hours and let off

August 02, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Kuki-Zo community protesting at Egmore on Wednesday.

Members of Kuki-Zo community protesting at Egmore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

A large number of people participated in the sit-in protest organised against the Manipur violence in Egmore on Wednesday. The protest was organised by the Kuki-Zo community in the city to show their solidarity to the people affected by the violence in the northeast State and support for the restoration of peace in the valley. 

A large number of protesters, who are natives of Manipur and have settled in the city, carried placards that read ‘Stop ethnic cleansing’, ‘Tribal lives matters’, and ‘Separate administration is the solution for peace’ in the protest and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh.

A large posse of police personnel were posted at the protest site outside Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. Later, the protesters were detained for a few hours and let off.

